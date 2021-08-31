Menu
2018 RAM 1500

96,712 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN|ECODIESELNAV|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START

2018 RAM 1500

SLT OUTDOORSMAN|ECODIESELNAV|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7673437
  Stock #: S6971B
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM8JS240530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S6971B
  • Mileage 96,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 3.0L EcoDiesel, 4X4, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, remote start, reverse camera, cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4x4 was a local trade. It is in excellent condition, accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

