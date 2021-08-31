Menu
2018 RAM 1500

17,409 KM

Details Description Features

$39,718

+ tax & licensing
$39,718

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT|4X4|LOW KMS|CRUISE|8.4" TOUCH SCREEIN|REVERSE CAMERA

2018 RAM 1500

SLT|4X4|LOW KMS|CRUISE|8.4" TOUCH SCREEIN|REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$39,718

+ taxes & licensing

17,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7712476
  • Stock #: S10729A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4JS351907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,409 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, reverse camera, cruise control, power drivers seat, 8.4" touch screen, Bluetooth, Android Auto capable, Apple CarPlay Capable, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Ram 1500 SLT 4x4 was a local trade. It is in excellent condition, accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

