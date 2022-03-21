Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

79,631 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8659906
  2. 8659906
  3. 8659906
  4. 8659906
  5. 8659906
  6. 8659906
  7. 8659906
  8. 8659906
  9. 8659906
  10. 8659906
  11. 8659906
  12. 8659906
  13. 8659906
  14. 8659906
  15. 8659906
  16. 8659906
  17. 8659906
  18. 8659906
  19. 8659906
  20. 8659906
  21. 8659906
  22. 8659906
  23. 8659906
  24. 8659906
  25. 8659906
  26. 8659906
  27. 8659906
  28. 8659906
  29. 8659906
  30. 8659906
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8659906
  • Stock #: S10904
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN6K1128344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Chevrolet Color...
 79,631 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer X...
 130,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger Lar...
 56,066 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory