$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

S AWD Heated Leather Bluetooth Backup Cam

2019 Chrysler 300

S AWD Heated Leather Bluetooth Backup Cam

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

  • 54,214KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5318213
  • Stock #: B0024
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG9KH637078
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2019 Chrysler 300 S, 4dr All wheel drive (AWD), 3.6L-V6, Foglights, 19-inch alloy wheels, Heated leather front seats, Keyless ignition/entry/proximity key, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity with voice recognition, Cruise control, 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with UApps Manager, Rearview camera, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

