2019 Chrysler Pacifica

23,455 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited LTD|LEATHER, HTD & COOLED SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|HTD 2ND ROW|NAVIGATION|360 CAMERA|ADAPTIVE CRU

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited LTD|LEATHER, HTD & COOLED SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|HTD 2ND ROW|NAVIGATION|360 CAMERA|ADAPTIVE CRU

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7277141
  • Stock #: S10678R
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG3KR645659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Nappa leather, navigation, panoramic moonroof, heated/cooled front seats, 2nd row heated seats, heated steering wheel, 360 surround-view camera, reverse sensing system, 7 passenger, tri-zone climate control, remote start, adaptive cruise control, land departure warning with lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active braking, rain sensing wipers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power liftgate, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

