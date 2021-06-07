2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 4 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7277141

7277141 Stock #: S10678R

S10678R VIN: 2C4RC1GG3KR645659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,455 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Park Assist 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.