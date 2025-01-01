Menu
<div>Sxt</div>

2019 Dodge Charger

110,523 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

12730149

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Logo_NoBadges

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,523KM
VIN 2C3CDXBG2KH628438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7382
  • Mileage 110,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Sxt

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2019 Dodge Charger