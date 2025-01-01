$23,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,523KM
VIN 2C3CDXBG2KH628438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7382
- Mileage 110,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Sxt
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
