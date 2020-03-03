414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
Leather, navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic vista roof, remote start, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, rain sensing wipers, heated windshield wiper de-icer, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, hands free liftgate, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford Edge Titanium that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available. This Edge qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. CPO vehicles have interest rates that start at 2.9% for 24 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details.
