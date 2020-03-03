Menu
2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD|Leather|HTD seats|Remote start|Navi|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$35,434

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,113KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4810287
  • Stock #: S6166A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XKBC28130
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather, navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic vista roof, remote start, heated mirrors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, rain sensing wipers, heated windshield wiper de-icer, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, hands free liftgate, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford Edge Titanium that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available. This Edge qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. CPO vehicles have interest rates that start at 2.9% for 24 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

