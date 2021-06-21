2019 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 6 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7486011

7486011 Stock #: S10702

S10702 VIN: 2FMPK3J93KBB50804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,694 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System Hill Ascent Control 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.