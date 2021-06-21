Menu
2019 Ford Edge

16,694 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL|NAV|HTD SEATS & STEERING|REMOTE STARTCRUISE|POWER LIFTGATE

2019 Ford Edge

SEL|NAV|HTD SEATS & STEERING|REMOTE STARTCRUISE|POWER LIFTGATE

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486011
  • Stock #: S10702
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J93KBB50804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, blind spot monitoring, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Edge SEL was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

