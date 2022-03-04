$CALL+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford
519-326-8600
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8625227
- Stock #: S7351A
- VIN: 2FMPK3J9XKBC07869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # S7351A
- Mileage 42,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5