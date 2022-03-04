Menu
2019 Ford Edge

29,226 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

SEL REMOTE START|HTD SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

29,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8626070
  • Stock #: S7350A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J98KBB64875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S7350A
  • Mileage 29,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, remote start, cruise control, lane keeping system, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Edge SEL was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

