2019 Ford Edge
SEL REMOTE START|HTD SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|
- Listing ID: 8626070
- Stock #: S7350A
- VIN: 2FMPK3J98KBB64875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # S7350A
- Mileage 29,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, remote start, cruise control, lane keeping system, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Edge SEL was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
