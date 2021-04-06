Menu
2019 Ford Escape

34,368 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2019 Ford Escape

SEL|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6953651
  Stock #: S6975A
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUC42097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated front seats, panoramic vista roof, navigation, adaptive cruise control with collision warning, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, 4 wheel drive, heated mirrors, power liftgate bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD is a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
This Escape qualifies for FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED. CPO vehicles have interest rates that start at 1.9% for 24 months, come with a 12 month, 20,000km Ford PremiumCare warranty and much more! Ask us for details

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

