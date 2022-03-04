Menu
2019 Ford Escape

69,472 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

SEL AWD | NAV | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE

SEL AWD | NAV | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576987
  • Stock #: S10861A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9KUB88229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, AWD, heated seats, remote start, power liftgate, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD was a local trade that is in good condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

