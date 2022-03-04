Menu
2019 Ford Escape

48,052 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

2019 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8577827
  Stock #: S28591A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD0KUB17322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated seats, remote start, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Escape SE was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Automatic

