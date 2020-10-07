Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

22,356 KM

Details Description Features

$43,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited|Leather|HTD&Cooled seats|Navi|Remote start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited|Leather|HTD&Cooled seats|Navi|Remote start

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 5850981
  2. 5850981
  3. 5850981
  4. 5850981
  5. 5850981
  6. 5850981
  7. 5850981
  8. 5850981
  9. 5850981
  10. 5850981
  11. 5850981
  12. 5850981
  13. 5850981
  14. 5850981
  15. 5850981
  16. 5850981
  17. 5850981
  18. 5850981
  19. 5850981
  20. 5850981
  21. 5850981
  22. 5850981
  23. 5850981
  24. 5850981
  25. 5850981
  26. 5850981
  27. 5850981
  28. 5850981
Contact Seller

$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

22,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5850981
  • Stock #: S10542B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82KGA74103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, navigation, forward and reverse camera, 360-degree sensing system, adaptive cruise control, remote start, rear entertainment system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford Explorer Limited was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT|...
 78,840 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE|...
 24,496 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 69,898 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory