Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

35,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum PLATINUM|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum PLATINUM|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7272179
  2. 7272179
  3. 7272179
  4. 7272179
  5. 7272179
  6. 7272179
  7. 7272179
  8. 7272179
  9. 7272179
  10. 7272179
  11. 7272179
  12. 7272179
  13. 7272179
  14. 7272179
  15. 7272179
  16. 7272179
  17. 7272179
  18. 7272179
  19. 7272179
  20. 7272179
  21. 7272179
  22. 7272179
  23. 7272179
  24. 7272179
  25. 7272179
  26. 7272179
  27. 7272179
  28. 7272179
  29. 7272179
  30. 7272179
  31. 7272179
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7272179
  • Stock #: S6973A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT7KGA01052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, twin panel panoramic vista roof, remote start, ford co-pilot 360 assist+ with intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, blind spot monitory with cross traffic alert, 2nd row captains chairs with console, 2nd row heated seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Explorer Platinum was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 106,995 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 Sp...
 123,894 KM
$24,838 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 45,561 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory