Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

13,646 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT|4WD|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7727443
  2. 7727443
  3. 7727443
  4. 7727443
  5. 7727443
  6. 7727443
  7. 7727443
  8. 7727443
  9. 7727443
  10. 7727443
  11. 7727443
  12. 7727443
  13. 7727443
  14. 7727443
  15. 7727443
  16. 7727443
  17. 7727443
  18. 7727443
  19. 7727443
  20. 7727443
  21. 7727443
  22. 7727443
  23. 7727443
  24. 7727443
  25. 7727443
  26. 7727443
  27. 7727443
  28. 7727443
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7727443
  • Stock #: S7110A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH8KGA17858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, heated mirrors, cruise control, power liftgate, 4-wheel drive, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 52,602 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Passport ...
 24,991 KM
$43,072 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus RS R...
 122,639 KM
$35,790 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory