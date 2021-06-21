Menu
2019 Ford F-150

33,164 KM

Details

$48,587

+ tax & licensing
$48,587

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|302A|4X4|5.0L|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TOW PKG

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|302A|4X4|5.0L|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TOW PKG

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$48,587

+ taxes & licensing

33,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7346222
  Stock #: S10684A
  VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFA37886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport appearance package, 5.0L V8, navigation, heated seats, remote start, power sliding rear window, trailer tow package, 20" sport rims, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Sync 3 with My Ford Touch, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with Sport appearance package was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

