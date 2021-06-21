$48,587 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7346222

7346222 Stock #: S10684A

S10684A VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFA37886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,164 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 Hill Ascent Control 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.