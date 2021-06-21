Menu
2019 Ford F-150

55,617 KM

Details Description Features

$45,572

+ tax & licensing
$45,572

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|4X4|5.0L|NAV|TRAILER TOW|CRUISE

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT|4X4|5.0L|NAV|TRAILER TOW|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$45,572

+ taxes & licensing

55,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7492821
  Stock #: S7040A
  VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFB31041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport appearance package, 5.0L V8, navigation, trailer tow package, 20" sport rims, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Sync 3 with My Ford Touch, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT with Sport appearance package was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

