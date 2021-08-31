Menu
2019 Ford F-150

52,602 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,602KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7726591
  • Stock #: S7104A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E56KFD38212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 5.0L, heated seats, cruise control, power adjustable pedals, remote start, tailgate step, trailer tow package, rear sliding window, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 F-150 XTR 4X4 was a local trade that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

