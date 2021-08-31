Menu
2019 Ford F-150

26,434 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

XLT|4X4|SPORT APPEARANCE PKG|NAV|HEATED SEATS|REMOTE START|

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

26,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781673
  • Stock #: S7130A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2KFD05452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Reverse camera, heated seats, reverse sensing system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, trailer tow package, 4X4, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

