2019 Ford F-150

100,361 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT|4X4|SPORT|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD REAR SEATS|REMOTE START

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat LARIAT|4X4|SPORT|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD REAR SEATS|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

100,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8497910
  Stock #: S10800C
  VIN: 1FTEW1E40KFC32880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, remote start, trailer to package, FX4 Off Road Package, Sport Package, integrated trailer brake controller, ambient lighting, upgraded B&O sounds system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 F150 Lariat 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in good condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

