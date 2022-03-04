Menu
2019 Ford F-150

35,341 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|HTD REAR SEATS|REMOTE START

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|HTD REAR SEATS|REMOTE START

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8631560
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP1KKD09693

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, chrome package, twin panel moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, remote start, blind spot monitoring system, tow package, tailgate step, upgraded B&O sound system, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford F150 Lariat 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

