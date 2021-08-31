Menu
2019 Ford F-250

46,933 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

XLT|4X4|SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, TOW PKG|CRUISE|REV CAMERA

2019 Ford F-250

XLT|4X4|SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, TOW PKG|CRUISE|REV CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7982376
  Stock #: -
  VIN: 1FT7X2B63KEF99120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,933 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L V-8, reverse camera, snowplow prep package, cruise control, trailer tow mirrors, extra heavy duty alternator, tailgate step, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Ford F250 XLT 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

