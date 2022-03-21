Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

63,088 KM

$30,192

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Hybrid Titanium PENDING SALE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

63,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8963659
  • Stock #: S10926R
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU3KR211813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, moonroof, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, , reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000 and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
CVT

Buy From Home Available

