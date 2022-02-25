2019 Ford Ranger

$42,679 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435802

8435802 Stock #: S10876R

S10876R VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA95389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,073 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.