2019 Ford Ranger

40,073 KM

Details Description Features

$42,679

+ tax & licensing
$42,679

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT|NAV|REMOTE START|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT SPORT|NAV|REMOTE START|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$42,679

+ taxes & licensing

40,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8435802
  • Stock #: S10876R
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA95389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, remote start, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, Sport appearance package, FX4 package, reverse camera, forward and reverse sensing system, trailer tow package, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ford Ranger is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms. Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Tow Package
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

