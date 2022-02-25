2019 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8398155

8398155 Stock #: S10873R

S10873R VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKB44251

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # S10873R

Mileage 88,016 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.