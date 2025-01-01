$24,900+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
G3500 Cargo Ext
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,213KM
VIN 1GTZ7HF18K1349602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 249,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
2019 GMC Savana