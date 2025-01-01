Menu
2019 GMC Savana

249,213 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana

G3500 Cargo Ext

12566087

2019 GMC Savana

G3500 Cargo Ext

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,213KM
VIN 1GTZ7HF18K1349602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2019 GMC Savana