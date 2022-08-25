Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

51,965 KM

$37,771

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Limited V8|4X4|BLACK PKG|TRAILER TOW PKG|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

51,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000202
  • Stock #: S7229C
  • VIN: 2GTV2LECXK1211413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, black appearance package, trailer brake control, 5.3L V8, 4X4 with auto 4X4, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited 4X4 was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

