2019 Honda Civic

34,910 KM

Details

$21,406

+ tax & licensing
$21,406

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX ARRIVING SOON

2019 Honda Civic

LX ARRIVING SOON

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$21,406

+ taxes & licensing

34,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7692742
  • Stock #: S10747R
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B64KH400881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10747R
  • Mileage 34,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front, reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, USB connectivity, heated mirrors, android auto and apple carplay compatible, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Honda Civic LX is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

