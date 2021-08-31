Menu
2019 Honda Passport

24,991 KM

Details Description Features

$43,072

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Touring TOURING|4X4|NAV|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

24,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7722826
  • Stock #: S10756R
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H94KB502792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated front seats, sunroof, remote start, reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, USB connectivity, heated mirrors, android auto and apple carplay compatible, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Honda Passport Touring AWD is in great condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available. .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

