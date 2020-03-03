Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 Preferred AWD|CarPlay|HTD seats|HTD steering wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 Preferred AWD|CarPlay|HTD seats|HTD steering wheel

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 4810293
  2. 4810293
  3. 4810293
  4. 4810293
  5. 4810293
  6. 4810293
  7. 4810293
  8. 4810293
  9. 4810293
  10. 4810293
  11. 4810293
  12. 4810293
  13. 4810293
  14. 4810293
  15. 4810293
  16. 4810293
  17. 4810293
  18. 4810293
  19. 4810293
  20. 4810293
  21. 4810293
  22. 4810293
  23. 4810293
  24. 4810293
  25. 4810293
  26. 4810293
Contact Seller

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,517KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4810293
  • Stock #: S10478R
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD4KH102164
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD was a former rental. It is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 23,385 KM
$26,987 + tax & lic
Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Send A Message