414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
+ taxes & licensing
Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD was a former rental. It is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5