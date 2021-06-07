Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

40,748 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Unlimited Sahara UNLIMITED SAHARA|4X4|NAV|REMOTE START|REMOVABLE TOP

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7221122
  Stock #: S10672R
  VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW589296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, reverse camera, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, removable hard top, removable doors, 4WD, power windows, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote start, colour matched top package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alpine Audio, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

