Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

29,305 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve RESERVE|AWD|NAV|MOONROOF|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|HTD REAR SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve RESERVE|AWD|NAV|MOONROOF|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD STEERING|HTD REAR SEATS

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7221125
  2. 7221125
  3. 7221125
  4. 7221125
  5. 7221125
  6. 7221125
  7. 7221125
  8. 7221125
  9. 7221125
  10. 7221125
  11. 7221125
  12. 7221125
  13. 7221125
  14. 7221125
  15. 7221125
  16. 7221125
  17. 7221125
  18. 7221125
  19. 7221125
  20. 7221125
  21. 7221125
  22. 7221125
  23. 7221125
  24. 7221125
  25. 7221125
  26. 7221125
  27. 7221125
  28. 7221125
  29. 7221125
  30. 7221125
  31. 7221125
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7221125
  • Stock #: S10674
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8L98KBL19085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10674
  • Mileage 29,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, panoramic moonroof, all-wheel drive, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, heated windshield wiper de-icer, lane keep assist, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Revel audio system, heated mirrors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 80,000km, powertrain warranty until 110,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 49,981 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT...
 50,326 KM
$40,448 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX|...
 27,809 KM
$16,829 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory