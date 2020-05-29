Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,428

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT|Leather|HTD seats|Sunroof|Plug-in Hybrid|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT|Leather|HTD seats|Sunroof|Plug-in Hybrid|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 5188790
  2. 5188790
  3. 5188790
  4. 5188790
  5. 5188790
  6. 5188790
  7. 5188790
  8. 5188790
  9. 5188790
  10. 5188790
  11. 5188790
  12. 5188790
  13. 5188790
  14. 5188790
  15. 5188790
  16. 5188790
  17. 5188790
  18. 5188790
  19. 5188790
  20. 5188790
  21. 5188790
  22. 5188790
  23. 5188790
  24. 5188790
  25. 5188790
  26. 5188790
  27. 5188790
Contact Seller

$37,428

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,608KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5188790
  • Stock #: S10507R
  • VIN: JA4J24A52KZ607378
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

To calculate your custom payment options click Shop N Go button.Leather, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, reverse camera, 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, 4-wheel drive, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander GT PHEV is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 100,000km, powertrain until 160,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 15,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE|...
 97,418 KM
$12,399 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 98,444 KM
$27,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory