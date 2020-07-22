+ taxes & licensing
519-326-8600
Bluetooth, cruise control, reverse camera, all-wheel drive, fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Nissan Micra S was a former rental is in excellent condition. It also comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
