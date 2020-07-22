Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

54,633 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL|Leather|HTD seats|Sunroof|CarPlay|Remote start|

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL|Leather|HTD seats|Sunroof|CarPlay|Remote start|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5608638
  Stock #: S10535R
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR9KW315906

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10535R
  Mileage 54,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, leather, heated front seats, cruise control, remote start, sunroof, reverse camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, all-wheel drive, fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD was a former rental is in excellent condition. It also comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

