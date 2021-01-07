Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

42,424 KM

Details Description Features

$22,812

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,812

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL|AWD|NAV|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|SUNROOF|LANE KEEPING

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL|AWD|NAV|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|SUNROOF|LANE KEEPING

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 6514456
  2. 6514456
  3. 6514456
  4. 6514456
  5. 6514456
  6. 6514456
  7. 6514456
  8. 6514456
  9. 6514456
  10. 6514456
  11. 6514456
  12. 6514456
  13. 6514456
  14. 6514456
  15. 6514456
  16. 6514456
  17. 6514456
  18. 6514456
  19. 6514456
  20. 6514456
  21. 6514456
  22. 6514456
  23. 6514456
  24. 6514456
  25. 6514456
  26. 6514456
Contact Seller

$22,812

+ taxes & licensing

42,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6514456
  • Stock #: S10601R
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW332355

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10601R
  • Mileage 42,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, remote start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, reverse camera, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring system, forward emergency braking, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD is a previous rental in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 42,424 KM
$22,812 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fiesta SE|...
 71,238 KM
$9,329 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer L...
 39,909 KM
$33,024 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory