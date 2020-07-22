Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

39,606 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD|Bluetooth|Remote start|Sunroof|CarPlay

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD|Bluetooth|Remote start|Sunroof|CarPlay

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5608647
  Stock #: 5N1AT2
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC824754

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5N1AT2
  Mileage 39,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, cruise control, remote start, panoramic sunroof, reverse camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, all-wheel drive, fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD was a former rental is in excellent condition. It also comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

