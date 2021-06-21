Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

50,861 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn BIG HORN|4X4|5.7L HEMI|CRUISE|BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn BIG HORN|4X4|5.7L HEMI|CRUISE|BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7474314
  2. 7474314
  3. 7474314
  4. 7474314
  5. 7474314
  6. 7474314
  7. 7474314
  8. 7474314
  9. 7474314
  10. 7474314
  11. 7474314
  12. 7474314
  13. 7474314
  14. 7474314
  15. 7474314
  16. 7474314
  17. 7474314
  18. 7474314
  19. 7474314
  20. 7474314
  21. 7474314
  22. 7474314
  23. 7474314
  24. 7474314
  25. 7474314
  26. 7474314
  27. 7474314
  28. 7474314
  29. 7474314
  30. 7474314
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7474314
  • Stock #: S10671A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFTXKN812020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,861 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Dodge Ram Big Horn comes equipped with reverse camera, cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, 4x4, 5.7L Hemi V8, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 was a one owner trade. It is in excellent condition, accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 63,609 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE|...
 92,442 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Rapt...
 0 KM
$89,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory