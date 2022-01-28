Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

9,718 KM

Details Description Features

$25,361

+ tax & licensing
$25,361

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$25,361

+ taxes & licensing

9,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8230872
  Stock #: S10835R
  VIN: 2T1BURHE3KC141798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10835R
  • Mileage 9,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, reverse camera, cruise, heated mirrors, air conditioning, keyless entry, USB input, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

This 2019 Toyota Corolla LE was a former rental that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Powertrain until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

