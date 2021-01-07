Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

43,381 KM

Details

$21,432

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

1.4 TSI Execline EXECLINE|LEATHER|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS|MANUAL

1.4 TSI Execline EXECLINE|LEATHER|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS|MANUAL

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

43,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6575817
  • Stock #: S10604R
  • VIN: 3VW357BU1KM027213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated seats, memory seat, navigation, reverse camera, cruise control, sunroof, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth phone connectivity, cruise control, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Factory warranty remains until 80,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Navigation System

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

