2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

68,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Trendline AWD|HTD SEATS|BACKUP CAM|CRUISE|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057278
  • Stock #: S7207A
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX7KM027793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, all-wheel drive, terrain mode selection, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline is a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

