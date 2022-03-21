$33,379+ tax & licensing
$33,379
+ taxes & licensing
Southpoint Ford
519-326-8600
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$33,379
+ taxes & licensing
99,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8963782
- Stock #: S10877A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AXXKM179469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5