2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

99,990 KM

Details Features

$33,379

+ tax & licensing
$33,379

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$33,379

+ taxes & licensing

99,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8963782
  Stock #: S10877A
  VIN: 3VV4B7AXXKM179469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

