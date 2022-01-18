2019 Volvo S60

$41,988 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 2 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8149102

8149102 Stock #: S10812R

S10812R VIN: 7JRA22TK3KG007365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S10812R

Mileage 30,228 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.