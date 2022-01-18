Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo S60

30,228 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo S60

2019 Volvo S60

T6 Momentum ARRIVING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo S60

T6 Momentum ARRIVING SOON

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8149102
  2. 8149102
  3. 8149102
  4. 8149102
  5. 8149102
  6. 8149102
  7. 8149102
  8. 8149102
  9. 8149102
Contact Seller

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

30,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149102
  • Stock #: S10812R
  • VIN: 7JRA22TK3KG007365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10812R
  • Mileage 30,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated seats, moonroof, , reverse camera, reverse sensing system, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2019 Volvo S60 AWD Momentum is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty until 80,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE|...
 3,091 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 31,591 KM
$28,835 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue E...
 4,411 KM
$24,625 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory