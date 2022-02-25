$42,729+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-326-8600
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START|2ND ROW DVD
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$42,729
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8345013
- Stock #: S10861
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR231207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, 2nd row DVD, 3rd row Stow N Go, A/C with tri-zone temperature control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Dodge Caravan GT was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southpoint Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.