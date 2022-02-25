Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

20,477 KM

Details Description Features

$42,729

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

GT|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START|2ND ROW DVD

GT|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START|2ND ROW DVD

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

20,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8345013
  • Stock #: S10861
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR231207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, 2nd row DVD, 3rd row Stow N Go, A/C with tri-zone temperature control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, reverse camera, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Dodge Caravan GT was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

