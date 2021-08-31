Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

16,567 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|HTD & COOLED SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|HEATED REAR SEATS|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|HTD & COOLED SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|HEATED REAR SEATS|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7692760
  2. 7692760
  3. 7692760
  4. 7692760
  5. 7692760
  6. 7692760
  7. 7692760
  8. 7692760
  9. 7692760
  10. 7692760
  11. 7692760
  12. 7692760
  13. 7692760
  14. 7692760
  15. 7692760
  16. 7692760
  17. 7692760
  18. 7692760
  19. 7692760
  20. 7692760
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692760
  • Stock #: S7088A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K90LBA77980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,567 KM

Vehicle Description

leather, navigation, remote start, moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing, upgraded B&O Audio, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 107,599 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 LX...
 118,524 KM
$11,970 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 44,293 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory