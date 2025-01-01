Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Escape

126,274 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12764702

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 12764702
  2. 12764702
  3. 12764702
  4. 12764702
  5. 12764702
  6. 12764702
  7. 12764702
  8. 12764702
  9. 12764702
  10. 12764702
  11. 12764702
  12. 12764702
  13. 12764702
  14. 12764702
  15. 12764702
  16. 12764702
  17. 12764702
  18. 12764702
  19. 12764702
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,274KM
VIN 1FMCU9H67LUB33684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7396
  • Mileage 126,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 126,274 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport for sale in Leamington, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport 61,923 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Leamington, ON
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 110,523 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2020 Ford Escape