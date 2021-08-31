Menu
2020 Ford Escape

16,705 KM

Details

$33,136

+ tax & licensing
$33,136

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL ARRIVING SOON

2020 Ford Escape

SEL ARRIVING SOON

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$33,136

+ taxes & licensing

16,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7640542
  • Stock #: S10731R
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H60LUB34272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, panoramic vista roof, power liftgate, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available. Non-stackable cash used, 0% financing available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

