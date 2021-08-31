Menu
2020 Ford Escape

12,353 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

12,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7689325
  • Stock #: S10735R
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J92LUB76401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, panoramic vista roof, power liftgate, B&O sound system, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, class II trailer tow package, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist. bluetooth, SiriuXM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today.
This 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available!

