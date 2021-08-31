2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7689325

7689325 Stock #: S10735R

S10735R VIN: 1FMCU9J92LUB76401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,353 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.