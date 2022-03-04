$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid HYBRID|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
- Listing ID: 8504015
- Stock #: S10708R
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZXLUC30393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, panoramic vista roof, power liftgate, B&O sound system, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring, pre-colllicion assist, wireless charging pad, lane keep assist, bluetooth, SiriuXM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today.
This 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
This Escape is eligible for Ford's Certified Pre-Owned Program with rates starting as low at 2.99%. Call for details about the CPO Program.
Vehicle Features
