2020 Ford Escape

12,682 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid HYBRID|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid HYBRID|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|HTD STEERING|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

12,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8504015
  • Stock #: S10708R
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZXLUC30393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, panoramic vista roof, power liftgate, B&O sound system, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring, pre-colllicion assist, wireless charging pad, lane keep assist, bluetooth, SiriuXM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today.
This 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
This Escape is eligible for Ford's Certified Pre-Owned Program with rates starting as low at 2.99%. Call for details about the CPO Program.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
CVT

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

